How to control ’maskne’ after repeated use of face mask

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - With more mask mandates in place across South Georgia and masks becoming part of our daily lives, skin specialists said ”maskne” may become a problem.
Maskne is acne that happens in the area where a mask is worn. That acne is caused because the mask may trap dirt and oils in your pores.
Face masks can also cause miliaria and rosacea.
The good news, doctors said, is that maskne is treatable.
Lacie Burke is a medical esthetician at Clinch Memorial Practice. She said it’s normal to see this skin issue when you have an area covered for a long time.
Burke said the key is to keep your skin clean.
”Whatever products you are using at home, you want to make sure you are cleansing, toning, moisturizing to keep your skin clean and keep it healthy,” said Burke.
It is also recommended to avoid touching your face frequently and to make sure to wash your hands before.
