How to battle the flu amid the COVID-19 pandemic

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - You may have concerns about your immune system with the current pandemic and the upcoming flu season.
Dr. Igor Ancor is the primary care provider at Clinch Memorial Family Practice Center.
Ancor said this is going to be an interesting flu season because it’s combined with the pandemic.
“COVID-19 will weaken your immune system and will allow the flu to come in and weaken your immune system further, a combined effect will be devastating for many,” said Ancor.
He said now’s the time to make your health a priority.
He suggests everyone to continue taking the following COVID-19 precautions:
- Wearing a mask every day is the new reality
- Continue practicing social distancing
- Washing hands, sanitizing frequently
- Try to diminish dining indoors at restaurants
“We keep stressing balanced diets, that’s huge. You want to get your Vitamin C in, get your zinc in. You want to get your antioxidants in from natural sources. I know a lot of people go to supplements right away. I don’t think that’s necessary. If you eat your vegetables, you eat your greens, you eat some dairy, dairy has a lot of zinc. You eat your fruits that have a lot of vitamin C, you are doing your share there,” said Ancor.
The next key is staying active, at least an hour a day of physical activity. Ancor suggests an hour a day, six days per week.
Can’t forget about sleep — Ancor said at least seven to eight hours of sleep will help your immune system and will decrease your cortisol level. This will help your body fight viruses and infections.
If you have certain conditions, like diabetes or asthma, be sure to address them.
“The old viruses or the viruses of the old are still with us. Right now, because of COVID-19, everyone is so concerned that every sign and every symptom is COVID-19 and that’s it,” said Ancor.
The flu and COVID-19 have similar symptoms. Ancor said take precautionary measures at the first sign. Contact your doctor for more guidance.
Ancor also recommends getting your lu shots, if you haven’t already.
