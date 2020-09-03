How to battle the flu amid the COVID-19 pandemic

“We keep stressing balanced diets, that’s huge. You want to get your Vitamin C in, get your zinc in. You want to get your antioxidants in from natural sources. I know a lot of people go to supplements right away. I don’t think that’s necessary. If you eat your vegetables, you eat your greens, you eat some dairy, dairy has a lot of zinc. You eat your fruits that have a lot of vitamin C, you are doing your share there,” said Ancor.