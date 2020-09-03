Hot and dry until the weekend

AlBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Outside a few passing clouds, abundant sunshine and hot 90s cover SGA. It’s feeling more like 100-105° with no signs of any cooling showers.
Very hot and dry conditions extend into the weekend. Above average temperatures hold with highs mid-upper 90s and lows low-mid 70s.
The summer heat relaxes as rain chances return over the weekend. A spotty shower or two Saturday then scattered Sunday which brings some relief with highs low 90s. There’s a slight chance for rain Labor Day with highs upper 80s around 90. Scattered showers likely through the week with temperatures near average highs around 90 and lows low 70s.
In the tropics, Nana made landfall as a hurricane along the coast of Belize early Thursday. It’s weakening as it moves further inland across South America. Tracking over the Atlantic is Omar which poses no threat to land. In the far eastern Atlantic several disturbances with possible development in the coming days bear watching.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.