Homerville mask mandate now in effect

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Homerville City Council has adopted a mask ordinance.
The Georgia Department of Public Health reports Clinch County currently has over 300 cases and four confirmed deaths.
During the city meeting this week, council members approved a mask mandate in Homerville.
According to the city, Clinch County is one of the top counties in Georgia in per capita cases.
To decrease those numbers, the mask mandate was proposed and the ordinance went into effect immediately.
Following the guidance from Gov. Brian Kemp’s executive order, businesses can choose if they want to opt-out.
They must put a sign outside their business.
Masks will not be required inside a car or home, when a person is alone or with family, eating or drinking, if it’s against their religion or if they have a medical condition.
Children under 10 are also exempt.
If you’re complying with law enforcement, inside any polling place, or at a manufacturing or timber plant that are not retail establishments, you are also exempt.
Violations include a warning first and then a fine of up to $50.
In addition, all city buildings and property have been marked with signs stating the city cannot be held responsible if a person gets COVID-19 on the premises.
