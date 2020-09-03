Fireworks, social distancing become concerns for Dougherty Co. EMS this Labor Day weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Many people are gearing up for the Labor Day weekend and so is the Dougherty County EMS. In fact, one official has some things you should keep in mind before you kick off your festivities.
If you’re having gatherings at your home, EMS is asking that people wear a mask and social distance.
They said you should also put out hand sanitizer for your guests to use.
EMS officials also suggest you avoid large events or parties.
“Wanna advise people and remind people that it is recommended that any groups of 50 or more, please try not to attend those types of events. It is very dangerous to have social distancing (there), you just don’t have enough space in a lot of these locations,” said Sam Allen, the director of Dougherty County EMS.
Allen’s gathering recommendations do follow closely with Governor Kemp’s latest executive order.
Fireworks are also a concern of his. Allen suggests using a charcoal wand lighter if igniting fireworks.
He said you should also make sure the person igniting the fireworks doesn’t have hand sanitizer on their hands. The two together could lead to injuries.
“One of the things I’m really concerned about is fireworks, again. You have people that will be firing off fireworks at night time, you’ll have people that are consuming alcohol. So, you’ll have a high increase of potential accidents that can occur,” said Allen.
Dougherty County EMS believes it will see an increase in calls this weekend.
Allen said they will have additional staff as needed.
