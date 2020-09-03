Dougherty Co. police sees increase in entering autos

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department (DCP) said it has seen a slight increase in entering autos recently.
They said these crimes happen most often when people leave their vehicle doors unlocked and rarely are windows knocked out.
One of the most recent reports was on Saturday. Investigators said there is no reason for the increase. Police said crooks are looking for anything they can easily make a buck on, including wallets, change and even guns.
“They’ll take a gun whenever they can and when that happens, that’s another gun on the street that we’re looking at, another shooting. So we really take that to a high priority,” said Lieutenant David McVey with the DCP.
McVey said it’s typically juveniles doing these crimes. He said this concerns him because this type of crime is a gateway to bigger crimes.
He also said one of the trends they are seeing is crooks will strike areas over and over again.
Police recommend taking valuables out of your vehicle. However, if you have to leave something in your car, they recommend hiding it as best as you can.
They also highly recommend you always lock your vehicle doors whenever you can.
