DCSS, Americorps seeking math tutors

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Beginning this month, Dougherty County School System (DCSS) and Americorps are looking for 25 Georgia Math Corps tutors to help students succeed with math.
The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on students learning loss is projected to be significantly higher than in past years, heightening the need for math tutors, according to the school system.
“In Georgia, only 28 percent of our eighth graders are proficient in math. With remote learning, it could be an especially challenging year for students already struggling with math. Our tutors will make a difference and help more kids succeed,” said Jamye Cobb, Georgia Math Corps senior program manager.
Math Corps is a research-based AmeriCorps program working to help Georgia students to become proficient in math by the end of eighth grade.
No tutoring experience is required and Math Corps said they provide the necessary training to get started as well as ongoing coaching throughout the year.
Tutors are asked to make an 8-month commitment beginning at the end of September. Full-time tutors receive a stipend of $468 every two weeks, and also earn an additional $3,000 for student loans or tuition.
This education award can be gifted to a family member if the tutor is 55 or older. Many tutors also qualify for additional benefits like free health insurance and childcare assistance.
Anyone interested in becoming a Georgia Math Corps tutor to help fourth-eighth grade students build their core math skills is encouraged to apply by clicking here or calling (229) 343-6229.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.