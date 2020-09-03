Colquitt Regional becomes first in South Ga to receive designation

COLQUITT CO., Ga. (WALB) - Colquitt Regional Medical Center received a prestigious designation this year.
The hospital said they’re the first in all of South Georgia to receive the Pathway of Excellence designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center.
Assistant Vice President of Quality Assurance Melanie Owens said they began the 300-page application last year.
Among many qualifications, the hospitals have to meet six standards.
Those include decision-making, leadership, safety, quality, culture of well-being, and professional development.
”It’s a huge accomplishment for our staff. It’s a validation of our front-line and the commitment to patient safety. It’s also going to be great moving forward with job satisfaction, our recruiting, and job retention. So it’s very exciting for the staff and for the leadership,” said Owens.
Colquitt Regional is one of five hospitals to receive this designation.
This status will last four years, and they plan to re-apply in 2023.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.