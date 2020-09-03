Colquitt Co. Commission to hold public hearings on proposed property tax increase

COLQUITT COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County Board of Commissioners will hold public meetings this month on the proposed property tax increase.
County Administrator Chas Cannon said this isn’t so much a tax increase, but they’re just not cutting taxes enough.
Officials said they’re not sure right now how much the final tax digest will be because there are so many appeals right now.
A tax digest includes the total value of the taxable property in the county.
Cannon said it has been 30 years since tax assessors have made their way to look at commercial property in Colquitt County.
“Those re-assessments represent about 30 years of growth combined in,” said Cannon.
Cannon said that while this was a shock to many, it’s also the reason why so many people have appealed their property value.
The millage rate is based on the existing digest value, but Cannon said there are so many people appealing their values right now, it’s too early to set the rate.
“If we set our millage rate based on the existing digest figure, and all those appeals go in favor of the taxpayer, the actual digest figure would go down significantly and we wouldn’t have enough money to provide for the budget next year,” explained Cannon.
Cannon said if 50 percent of taxpayers win their appeal, they’ll be OK.
However, Cannon is concerned about what will happen if they all win their appeals.
“We’re going to be in trouble. So, essentially we’re trying to give ourselves some wiggle room by saying we think the digest will reduce by this amount,” said Cannon.
By saying the digest may be reduced and not accepting the full rollback rate, Cannon said through state regulation, three public hearings have to be held.
Cannon said that even though the majority of people in the county will see a tax reduction, some may still see a tax increase.
“The last several years we haven’t had this issue and we’ve been able to rollback taxes every time. This is the first year we haven’t had a chance to do that, and that’s because the appeals are kind of hanging out there right now,” said Cannon.
Taxes are due on Dec. 10, so Cannon said they are trying to set the millage by Sept. 22.
Cannon said they have about 400 to 500 commercial and industrial appeals and about 250 residential.
The public hearings will be held next Thursday at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and then on Thursday, Sept. 17, at 6 p.m.
