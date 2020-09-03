Boys & Girls Club to open two new centers in Colquitt Co.

COLQUITT CO., Ga. (WALB) - The Moultrie-Colquitt County Boys & Girls Club is getting ready to open two new sites.
CEO Joseph Matchett says they’re partnering with the recreation department and city of Berlin.
They’re set to open a teen center in Moultrie, which he said will be open longer than normal after-school hours to accommodate the age group.
Matchett said this site will also give teens, not involved in extra-curricular activities, a place to go after school.
”Most importantly, it will give them an opportunity to partake in the programs that we have which deal with career choices, character, and leadership. It feels great to us to offer some form of consistency with our families and the children that we serve,” said Matchett.
The teen center will also be open for three Saturdays within each month.
Matchett also said the site in Berlin will be the first outside Moultrie.
Both centers will open on September 21.
