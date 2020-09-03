Autopsy underway after Lee Co. paraplegic man crashes into tree

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - An autopsy is being performed on a Lee County man after his death following a car crash in Leesburg on Monday.
Charles Seaton, Jr., 64, was a paraplegic, he died at the hospital after the crash, according to the Lee County coroner.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said the fatal crash happened around 5 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Highway 19 South.
The sheriff’s office said apparently Seaton’s vehicle was trying to avoid a county vehicle that made a left-hand turn. His vehicle left the road and hit a tree.
Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating.
WALB News 10 has reached out to GSP for more details into the investigation but have yet to hear back.
His body was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s crime lab in Macon for an autopsy. From that, officials hope to learn more details about his cause of death.
