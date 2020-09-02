UPDATE: Missing Bainbridge man found

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS) asked the public for help finding a 67-year-old man last seen on Tuesday, and Thursday morning, the agency said he had been found.
Around 7:45 a.m., Bainbridge Public Safety officers were notified by E911 that a person traveling on East River Road near the Slough Bridge matched the description of David Davis, missing since September 1st.
Officers arrived on the scene and confirmed the identity of Mr. Davis who appeared to be unharmed. EMS was called to assess his condition and transport him to the hospital for treatment if necessary.
“His family is concerned for his safety and stated that he needs medication that he doesn’t have with him,” the agency wrote on its Facebook page earlier.
BPS thanked the public for their attention to helping locate Davis.
