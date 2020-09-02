Troup Co. inmate charged in murder for hire plot against deputy

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A man incarcerated in the Troup County Jail has new charges after allegedly trying to hire someone to kill a Troup County deputy.
The Troup County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation on Aug. 20 after receiving information that Jonathan Taylor Lawrence, 28, was possibly soliciting the murder of a deputy.
Lawrence reportedly contacted an undercover officer and presented him with a plan to kill the deputy. Police say that Lawrence allegedly took “significant steps” to have the crime of murder committed.
On Sept. 2, Lawrence was formally charged with criminal attempted murder, which is a felony.
There is no word on the charges Lawrence was being held on in the jail at the time of his attempted murder arrest.
