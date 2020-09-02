Southwest Ga. group receives award for cleaner water efforts

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Southwest Georgia organization was recognized for its efforts in keeping our bodies of water clean.
The Flint River Soil & Water Conservation District was given the Clean 13 Water Heroes award.
It was given to them by the Georgia Water Coalition.
Officials with the district said they are proud to receive the award and help farmers along the way.
“One of the things I’ve really enjoyed being apart of with the district is developing irrigation scheduling technologies,” said Perri Campis, the executive director with the Flint River Soil & Water Conservation District. “Using this to develop tools that help farmers make really informed decisions about irrigating their crops.”
The award is given out to industries, individuals, organizations, governments and more.
It’s to recognize them for their efforts in having cleaner rivers, stronger communities and a more sustainable future for Georgians, according to the coalition.
The award ceremony was held by the Flint River in Albany.
