South Ga. Technical College earns best college award for second year in a row

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia Technical College has earned the top spot as the Best Community College in Georgia for 2021 by Niche.
This is the second consecutive year that South Georgia Technical College has earned this distinction.
South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford gave credit to the community, as well as the faculty, staff and students at South Georgia Technical College.
The factors considered for the ranking included statistics such as academics, average loan amount, alumni earnings, student surveys regarding value, awards won by faculty and student-faculty ratio.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.