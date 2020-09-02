SGMC Foundation donates masks to Greater Valdosta United Way

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) Foundation made a special delivery to the Greater Valdosta United Way on Wednesday.
Masks were given to the organization so they can be distributed to the community.
In July, SGMC Foundation launched a “10K Mask Challenge” to help raise money to purchase 10,000 reusable cloth masks to distribute to people in need.
On Wednesday, 5,000 were delivered to the United Way.
“We are very please with our community support. Valdosta and surrounding areas always steps up and helps us give back to our communities,” Elizabeth Vickers, SGMC Foundation executive director, said.
Vickers said they raised about $30,000.
They had originally set their goal to how much the masks were expected to cost.
The foundation plans to purchase more with the remaining funds.
Michael Smith, executive director of Greater Valdosta United Way, said the 5,000 masks they received will be distributed to 17 partner agencies.
“The agencies can come by and pick up their masks and hopefully they can distribute them out to individuals and families that need a good cloth mask so we can help keep the spread of COVID down and allow our economy to recover,” said Smith.
These agencies include Boy and Girls Club, food banks, the YMCA and more.
LAMP, a shelter and service provider for the homeless, received 500 masks, and the shelter’s director was there to pick up their batch.
Yurshema Flanders, LAMP director, said it’s a blessing to be able to supply these masks to those who are at the shelter.
“This is an awesome blessing. We constantly have individuals who are either passing through or living in the streets and are needing these masks to go into different businesses and to the doctors and stuff like that,” said Flanders.
The masks that remained, SGMC will distribute to some of their centers in different counties, emergency departments and more.
“It’s important to help how you can, give back how you can, and partner how you can right now,” said Smith.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.