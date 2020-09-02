Phoebe extends virtual services

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Phoebe Putney Health System is expanding its virtual visits, which also includes urgent care visits.
Phoebe doctors said they started virtual visits in February. Since then, they have seen more patients in their primary care offices through Tele-Health services.
Doctors said these services have been a great benefit for people who can’t or might be afraid to make it to a doctor’s office right now.
“The fact that we can do telemedicine has allowed me the opportunity to still take care of them in a responsible way,” said Dr. Derek Heard. “A con for telemedicine is the fact that we do live in Southwest Georgia. It’s still one of the most underserved regions in the country as far as infrastructure in terms of communication. So we have a lot of patients that do not have access to WiFi.”
Heard said they are working around that communication challenge. He said one of the ways they’re doing that is Phoebe provides tables at their offices for patients to use to receive telemedicine services.
He said you can even use the tablets in your vehicle, in the parking lot, if you don’t feel comfortable being inside the building.
Phoebe officials said urgent care virtual visits are available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
You can schedule an appointment through the Phoebe Access mobile app, calling (229) 312-6963 or by visiting Pheobe’s website.
Phoebe officials said common reasons to choose an urgent care virtual visit include:
- Upper respiratory infections (sinusitis, cold)
- Sore throat (strep, viral)
- Lower respiratory infections (pneumonia, COVID, flu)
- Urinary tract infection
- Pink eye
- Skin infections/rashes
- Mechanical back pain
- Knee/ankle sprains/joint pain
- Headache/earache
- Gastrointestinal infection (nausea/vomiting/diarrhea)
They also want to remind patients that virtual visits should not be used for life-threatening emergencies.
Officials said anyone experiencing a true emergency should call 911 or go to the nearest emergency center immediately.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.