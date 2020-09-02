Overnight Albany shooting kills one

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A shooting in the 1400 block of East Residence Avenue around 2:00 Wednesday morning left one person dead and three others injured.
The Albany Police Department (APD) said that a 28-year-old man died from gunshot wounds, and the death has been labeled a homicide.
APD said the other victims are all male, aged 16, 22, and 48.
Updates will be provided when additional information becomes available and next of kin notification is completed.
Police said they are looking for a suspect who was driving a dark green Charger.
Albany police are familiar with violence in this part of the city, between Clark Avenue and the Liberty Expressway.
On July 15, Michael Antonio Joyner was shot six times in the same area, but survived. A few days later, another man was shot in the area, and robbed of his gambling winnings. APD is looking for 23-year-old Dangelo Lavell Gulley in that case.
In May, a tip lead APD to a home in the same neighborhood, where officers discovered pounds of marijuana, and stolen guns.
In March, Albany Police officers found a 1999 black Honda Accord with an unidentified man in the driver’s seat who had been shot in the head.
Last October, a woman was sitting in her car in the 1300 block of East Residence Avenue on a Sunday night when she was grazed by a bullet.
If you have information that may help police, call Crimestoppers at 436-TIPS, and you may earn a reward.
