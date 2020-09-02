No relief until the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Low clouds slowly eroded allowing for abundant sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures topped 90° while feeling more like 100-105°. Other than a few passing showers early don’t look for any rain through the evening.
This shift in the weather pattern brings on very hot and dry conditions the next couple of days. Highs reach mid-upper 90s while lows hold low-mid 70s.
Rain chances return over the weekend. From isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms through Labor Day. Summer heat relaxes as highs drop to low 90s and upper 80s early week.
In the tropics, Tropical Storm Nana continues west toward South America potentially strengthening to a hurricane prior to landfall. Off the east coast Omar has weakened and downgraded to a tropical depression moving northeast over the Atlantic with no threat to land. In the far eastern Atlantic two disturbances that could develop bears watching in the coming days.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.