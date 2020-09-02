Neighbors speak out after man gunned down, 3 others injured

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Two Albany men call out to the community to take action after a man was shot and killed early Wednesday morning, and three others were hurt.
Neighbors say they’re fed up with the number of gun-related deaths.
Neighbors said the gunfire was so loud, the entire block woke up to the shots.
Albany police said they responded to the 1400 block of East Residence Avenue after getting a call of shots fired. When they arrived, they found 28-year-old Quintus Barnes dead from a gunshot wound.
“But today these young boys, young men think they have to shoot it out,” said neighbor, Henry Mathis.
Witnesses said they were playing cards outside when someone driving a dark-colored Dodge Charger started shooting.
Police said the three other victims tried running away but were also injured in the shooting.
Henry Mathis, a former city commissioner who lives nearby, said change has to come and the violence must come to an end.
“The local powers have to look at stricter punishments for gun possessions without a license,” said Mathis.
Bishop Tremaine Alford who has lived on the East Residence Avenue block since he was a kid -- is pleading for the shooter to come forward.
“Whoever it is that maybe who did this, I am just asking, please. Turn yourself in, turn yourself in. I mean you have a mother that is crying, you got family members that are crying,” said Bishop Alford.
Alford said he’s calling out the entire community to step up to help decrease the violence.
Witness said they heard shots fired from all directions.
“I am calling all parishioners, I am calling all pastors, I am calling all leader, I am calling whoever is in leadership roles to help us to join in with us because these violence needs to stop in our community,’ said Alford.
