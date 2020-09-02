LIST: Important dates, deadlines for the upcoming 2020 election

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The 2020 election is right around the corner.
In anticipation of the election, there are some important deadlines to remember to make sure your vote counts.
Absentee ballots should be mailed in as soon as possible.
In Dougherty County, voters also have an extra advanced opportunity on Sunday, Oct. 25, to make their voice heard.
If you are not registered to vote in Georgia, you can register online or you can register at your county’s election office.
Currently, the Secretary of State’s Office said testing is underway for an online portal to make it easier to request absentee ballots in the future and for county officials to process the dramatic increase in absentee ballots seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Recently, a federal judge ordered Georgia to extend its deadline for accepting mail-in ballots for November’s general election from the close of polls on Election Day until three days later, as long as they are postmarked by Election Day. The secretary of state’s office said they plan to appeal the ruling.
