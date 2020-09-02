Georgia Southern football players plan peaceful march

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Several Georgia Southern University football players are planning a peaceful march on Thursday, Sept. 3.
Starting quarterback Shai Werts posted a message to social media.
Several players have already been taking part in demonstrations, whether that’s on social media and talking to their fans, but also in person on the town square in Statesboro.
In June, several student athletes - from football players to members of other Eagle teams - attending rallies in Statesboro where people protested injustice, police brutality and more. Players have addressed fellow students as well as the fans of Eagle Nation. They’ve urged them not to think of people of color just as athletes, but to think of them as people and consider what they feel when they see people of color treated differently by police or other authorities.
Some have said they want to be seen as more than just a number with their name on the back of a jersey.
The march happens Thursday at 6:15 p.m. from the Eagle softball field parking lot on Fair Road and will end at Sweetheart Circle.
