Drivers to be impacted during Dawson Road area lane closures

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Starting Sept. 8, daily outside lane closures will impact drivers on Dawson Road, according to Albany officials.
Drivers can also expect lane closures in the northbound direction of Magnolia Street.
The City of Albany said the lane closures are needed to remove existing curb and gutter, and then pour the new curb and gutter for the widening on Magnolia Street.
The delays will continue until the work is completed. The city said drivers may want to consider an alternate route.
