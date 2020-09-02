Dougherty Co. Commissioners approve concrete trails for Radium Springs

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Does the coronavirus pandemic have you feeling stir crazy? A new system of concrete trails out at Radium Springs may be just the outlet you are looking for.
Chuck Mathis, assistant director of Dougherty County Public Works, said the series of concrete trails will give people in the Radium Springs community something exciting to look forward to.
“This place will also allow people to get out, and we are so conscientious of being healthy. It’s a place where we can get out and do healthful exercises, and get out with nature and a whole bunch of wildlife. But not only that, it’s going to be a place that we hope that people will want to come back and rebuild in this community,” said Mathis.
The $330,000 worth of concrete will connect existing trails in the Radium Springs area to four new trails.
Dougherty County Assistant Administrator Scott Addison presented the project idea to the commission at their latest meeting.
“This section of trail actually picks up in the radium springs garden, it will connect to the trail installed at Skywater under the recent road improvement projects. It will go from there and connect to the trailhead, and from the trailhead over to the pond. It’s a little over a mile of trails,” said Addison.
After his presentation, commissioners approved the project unanimously.
The contract for the project is 90 days, and Mathis said that completion for the entire trail system is not too far off.
“Pretty soon, we figure within the next three months or so, when the bathroom and trail head are completed, people will be coming from Radium Springs Garden down through here just to enjoy nature, get back out, and have a good time,” said Mathis.
Funding for the project will come out of SPLOST V and VII funds.
