Crisp Academy headmaster responds to COVID-19 case

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Roughly two weeks into the school year and Crisp Academy had its first COVID-19 case.
The case led to 40 students being quarantined, according to school officials.
“This virus is serious and our kids are not on vacation. They’re continuing on with their instruction through virtual learning and we feel like our teachers are doing an excellent job,” said Crisp Academy Headmaster Tim Hathcock.
Hathcock said none of the students have shown symptoms that they know of.
Students that have been quarantined will remain in virtual learning until their quarantine period ends, adding to the virtual learning teacher’s roster.
“It’s a little bit extra work but I think the teachers are doing a fantastic job of maintaining all of that,” said Hathcock.
Recently, a student posted on social media claiming to have the virus.
Hathcock said the COVID-19 virus is no laughing matter.
“I’m not gonna discuss what might happen to him but we need to be aware, whenever you post something on social media, that there are some repercussions because of it,” explained Hathcock.
Hathcock said sanitation and cleanliness efforts were in place long before their first COVID-19 case.
“We really washed up and down and disinfect between every class and we’re just doing more so at the end of the day. With this particular classroom this student was in, we’ll make sure we go in there and really sanitize,” said Hathcock.
