COVID-19 antibody study on the books for the Good Life City

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Augusta University is studying antibodies in Dougherty County, and according to medical leaders, the testing process has never been easier.
At Albany Internal Medicine (AIM), current patients can sign up to be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.
“We have been doing antibody testing for several months, and we have had great results from it. It really gives patients a sense of knowledge and power, knowing if they’ve had the virus, knowing if they have antibodies for the virus. And feeling empowered to enter back into the work place in a safe fashion,” said Dr. Charles Kemp.
The test is simple.
First, the nurse cleans the spot where the blood will be drawn. Then, a needle is inserted into the vein, and vial of blood is taken.
Kemp said the procedure may cause a little discomfort, but it’s nothing serious.
“I wouldn’t say it’s quite painless, but the general mantra I have with patients is ’if this is the worst part of your day, you’re still having a pretty good day,’” said Kemp.
After the blood is collected, it’s put into a machine.
Patients will know if they have antibodies within hours.
For those who would like to be tested, but aren’t patients at AIM, another option is coming.
Augusta University is partnering with Dougherty County, the City of Albany and the Dougherty County School System for an antibody study.
“The basics answers that we expect to get are: what are the actual prevalence of antibodies in the community? Is it still circulating, and are people still being exposed to it? If people did have symptoms, how long do they have those antibodies? These are all questions that have been raised lately, and it’s information that we expect to glean from the study,” said Dr. Phillip Coule, vice president and chief medical officer for Augusta University Medical Center.
Like Kemp, Coule said this type of study goes beyond learning about COVID-19, and can even help some businesses determine their reopening plans.
“We are trying to get a good cross-section of the community. We are going to be testing the board of education employees specifically because they want it to inform their decision making about conducting in-person classes, but other than that group, we are looking for a good representation across the community from different areas of the community,” said Coule.
Testing for that study will be done at the Albany Civic Center.
The phone number to register for the study is still in the works.
You can register for the antibody study starting Sept. 9.
