Colquitt Co. Boys & Girls Club serves more than 200,000 meals

COLQUITT CO., Ga. (WALB) - The Moultrie-Colquitt County Boys & Girls Club is making strides to continue serving the community during the pandemic.
A summer feeding program expanded this year after schools in Colquitt County shut down on March 13.
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Boys and Girls Club provided meals from March 18 until August 14.
Chief Executive Officer Joseph Matchett said during the unexpected school closure, they served far more meals to children than they usually would during the time.
“We served 297,632 meals. At this time, there were more kids home this summer for various reasons,” said Matchett.
“There are times where kids get out of school, and they haven’t had a meal since lunch, so we’re just a go-between to make sure the kids are eating well and have healthy meals every day,” said Adolphus Kimmons, Nutrition Director.
He said they stretched their hours to make sure every child they can reach had a healthy meal.
Meeting the demand of the community, 11 feeding sites in the county were prepared for five days a week.
Breakfast and lunch were provided at each of the sites, and snacks were also provided at one of the sites.
Up and running just three days after schools closed, Matchett says they became like a well-oiled machine as they continued meeting the demand through the spring and summer months.
“At the same time, we were able to keep staff employed. We didn’t lay anyone off, and actually was able to hire four additional staff,” said Matchett.
Kimmons said they’ve had an outpouring of support over these few months.
“They’re constantly calling us, asking us to provide meals for certain communities and for certain areas. We’re just going to continue to provide healthy meals for the kids, and we’re just going to try to reach every kid that we feel is in need,” said Kimmons.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.