Bainbridge Public Safety needs help finding missing man

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS) is asking for help finding a 67-year-old man last seen on Tuesday.
BPS officials said David Davis was last seen at his home located at 2000 East River Road.
Davis is 5′4, 120 pounds, and was wearing black jeans, a green polo shirt and gray shoes, family members told BPS. He is partially blind and may be wearing black rim glasses with only one lens, according to BPS.
“His family is concerned for his safety and stated that he needs medication that he doesn’t have with him,” the agency wrote on its Facebook page.
Anyone who sees Davis is asked to call 911.
