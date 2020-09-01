USDA awards Rural Business Development grants to Ga. cities

This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase equipment for an automotive lab for the automotive technology program at Coastal Pines Technical College Baxley instructional site. $128,000 Appling COASTAL PINES TECH COLLEGE

This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase a dehydrator and freezer to process Georgia-grown fruits and vegetables. This will assist local farmers, businesses and consumers. $62,400 Bacon SEVEN RIVERS RESOURCE CONSERVATION & DEV

This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and equip a mobile training laboratory for the masonry construction technology degree program at the Ben Hill campus for Wiregrass Technical College. $99,999 Ben Hill WIREGRASS GEORGIA TECHNICAL COLLEGE

This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and equip a mobile training laboratory for the framing construction technology degree program at the Ben Hill campus of Wiregrass Technical College. $99,999 Ben Hill WIREGRASS GEORGIA TECHNICAL COLLEGE

This Rural Development investment will be used to complete a retail market study for Camden County to analyze the county’s capacity for growth and enhancement. $77,000 Camden CAMDEN CO JOINT DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase electrical construction technology training equipment for the Douglas campus of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College. Funds will be used to purchase and equip a mobile training lab to train at on-site construction sites. $50,001 Coffee WIREGRASS GEORGIA TECHNICAL COLLEGE

This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase plumbing training equipment at the Douglas campus of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College. Funds will be used to purchase and equip a mobile training lab for students to be trained at on-site construction sites. $99,999 Coffee WIREGRASS GEORGIA TECHNICAL COLLEGE

This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and equip a mobile training lab for the residential construction technology training program. $60,861 Coffee WIREGRASS GEORGIA TECHNICAL COLLEGE

This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and equip a mobile training laboratory for the framing construction technology degree program at the Cook campus for Wiregrass Technical College. $99,999 Ga./Cook WIREGRASS GEORGIA TECHNICAL COLLEGE

This Rural Development investment will be used to finish the interior plumbing, sheetrock, flooring, electrical services, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning of a new agriculture center building for Lincoln County. $40,000 Lincoln LINCOLN COUNTY

This Rural Development investment will be used to renovate the Holly Theatre Community Center in Dahlonega. Renovations will include safety and technical improvements and ADA improvements. $99,040 Lumpkin HOLLY THEATRE COMMUNITY CENTER INC

This Rural Development investment will be used for upgrades to the Callaway Mill in Manchester. The 110-year-old building must be upgraded to meet the ADA. $98,955 Meriwether MANCHESTER DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

Rural Development funds will be used by Donalsonville Downtown Development Authority to purchase and make minor repairs to the property at 120 E. 2nd Street in Donalsonville. The project will support the development of small and emerging private businesses by renting spaces to Seminole Trading Post and other businesses in need of space to start or expand their businesses. $99,999 Seminole DONALSONVILLE DOWNTOWN DEVELOPMENT AUTH

This Rural Development investment will be used to improve Lake Toccoa Park, an economic incubator for the community managed by the city of Toccoa. $99,999 Stephens TOCCOA

This Rural Development investment will be used to stabilize and repair the Paris Pavilion Business Center, which consists of two buildings recently purchased by the city in downtown Hiawassee. $66,750 Towns HIAWASSEE