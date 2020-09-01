USDA awards Rural Business Development grants to Ga. cities

(Source: USDA)
By Dave Miller | September 1, 2020 at 12:33 PM EDT - Updated September 1 at 12:33 PM

ATHENS, Ga., (WALB) - The Trump Administration announced Tuesday that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is awarding 16 grants, totaling $1,384,000, for rural business development and job creation in Georgia. Funding comes from the Rural Business Development Grant program.

“This program is vital for workforce development, business development and job creation,” said Joyce White, USDA Rural Development state director. “It can be used by technical colleges to modernize classroom equipment to train a technically skilled workforce, and small towns renovate business centers, start business incubators and expand opportunities with this program. Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA continues to be a strong partner with rural communities, because we know that when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”

White announced projects in Ben Hill, Camden, Coffee, Cook, Lincoln, Lumpkin, Meriwether, Seminole, Stephens, Towns, and Wilcox counties.

Background:

USDA is funding 16 projects through the Rural Business Development Grant Program, totaling $1,384,000.

This program provides grant money to assist with economic development planning and/or the financing or expansion of rural businesses. Projects must be in rural areas with a population of 50,000 or less.

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements, business development, housing, community facilities such as schools, public safety, and health care and high-speed internet access in rural areas.

Description Grant Amount Counties Recipient
This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase equipment for an automotive lab for the automotive technology program at Coastal Pines Technical College Baxley instructional site. $128,000 Appling COASTAL PINES TECH COLLEGE
This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase a dehydrator and freezer to process Georgia-grown fruits and vegetables. This will assist local farmers, businesses and consumers. $62,400 Bacon SEVEN RIVERS RESOURCE CONSERVATION & DEV
This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and equip a mobile training laboratory for the masonry construction technology degree program at the Ben Hill campus for Wiregrass Technical College. $99,999 Ben Hill WIREGRASS GEORGIA TECHNICAL COLLEGE
This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and equip a mobile training laboratory for the framing construction technology degree program at the Ben Hill campus of Wiregrass Technical College. $99,999 Ben Hill WIREGRASS GEORGIA TECHNICAL COLLEGE
This Rural Development investment will be used to complete a retail market study for Camden County to analyze the county’s capacity for growth and enhancement. $77,000 Camden CAMDEN CO JOINT DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase electrical construction technology training equipment for the Douglas campus of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College. Funds will be used to purchase and equip a mobile training lab to train at on-site construction sites. $50,001 Coffee WIREGRASS GEORGIA TECHNICAL COLLEGE
This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase plumbing training equipment at the Douglas campus of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College. Funds will be used to purchase and equip a mobile training lab for students to be trained at on-site construction sites. $99,999 Coffee WIREGRASS GEORGIA TECHNICAL COLLEGE
This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and equip a mobile training lab for the residential construction technology training program. $60,861 Coffee WIREGRASS GEORGIA TECHNICAL COLLEGE
This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and equip a mobile training laboratory for the framing construction technology degree program at the Cook campus for Wiregrass Technical College. $99,999 Ga./Cook WIREGRASS GEORGIA TECHNICAL COLLEGE
This Rural Development investment will be used to finish the interior plumbing, sheetrock, flooring, electrical services, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning of a new agriculture center building for Lincoln County. $40,000 Lincoln LINCOLN COUNTY
This Rural Development investment will be used to renovate the Holly Theatre Community Center in Dahlonega. Renovations will include safety and technical improvements and ADA improvements. $99,040 Lumpkin HOLLY THEATRE COMMUNITY CENTER INC
This Rural Development investment will be used for upgrades to the Callaway Mill in Manchester. The 110-year-old building must be upgraded to meet the ADA. $98,955 Meriwether MANCHESTER DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
Rural Development funds will be used by Donalsonville Downtown Development Authority to purchase and make minor repairs to the property at 120 E. 2nd Street in Donalsonville. The project will support the development of small and emerging private businesses by renting spaces to Seminole Trading Post and other businesses in need of space to start or expand their businesses. $99,999 Seminole DONALSONVILLE DOWNTOWN DEVELOPMENT AUTH
This Rural Development investment will be used to improve Lake Toccoa Park, an economic incubator for the community managed by the city of Toccoa. $99,999 Stephens TOCCOA
This Rural Development investment will be used to stabilize and repair the Paris Pavilion Business Center, which consists of two buildings recently purchased by the city in downtown Hiawassee. $66,750 Towns HIAWASSEE
This Rural Development investment will be used to rehabilitate a section of the Old Schoolhouse in Abbeville, to provide for rent-able office space and upgrade the electrical and A/C. $99,999 Wilcox ABBEVILLE

Interested parties should contact at the Georgia Business Programs Division at (706) 546-2154 for information about this program, including the FY2021 application timeframes and eligibility details. For more information, click here.

