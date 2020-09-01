Quitman family remembers 17-year-old’s passion for football

QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - A Quitman family is remembering a young man killed less than a week ago.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said 17-year-old Perry was shot as he slept.
Perry’s uncle, Chris Turner, said it was devastating to get the call early Friday morning but there’s one thing he said he will always remember his nephew by — his love for football.
“His thing coming up was dirtbikes, 4-wheelers and football,” said Turner.
Turner said his nephew came from a large family.
Even though Turner is in the military and wasn’t able to see Perry as much as he wanted, he said there’s always a large place in his heart for his nephew.
“It’s crazy because we talked about it, and I was trying to get down there. He had ended up planning the whole season out. He was like, ‘Oh we’re going to go to this game, and trying to hit every game.’ But I never got a chance to go to his game,” explained Turner.
Turner said Perry’s mom spent a lot of time with him and never missed a game.
Perry’s mentor, trainer and coach are the ones Turner said molded his nephew into the young man he was.
“That picture they shared with him in his jersey, and he’s holding the hammer and he’s holding the football, that is his image. That’s who he was,” said Turner.
Turner said this is a tough time for them all as Perry made sure to spend a lot of time with his family.
“He was a loved kid. A lot of people loved him and his loss is really devastating to our family,” said Turner.
Turner said they’re praying and hoping for swift justice.
Anyone with any information on this case is urged to call the GBI at (229) 225-4090.
