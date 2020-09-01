Plastic surgery booming during pandemic, doctors say

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A business booming during the pandemic has been plastic surgery.
Doctors said the boom is because it’s the ideal time with people working from home and being able to hide their face with a mask.
Sonya Merriman is a plastic surgeon at Plastic Surgery Associates of Valdosta. She said they shut down for about seven weeks. When they reopened in early April, she said they’ve been busy ever since, with July and August being their best months.
Merriman said besides the fact people were home with time to recover, the lack of vacation plans and money saved up could’ve played a role in the spike.
”I think maybe people have put their vacation plans on hold and had some money saved up they wanted to spend on something to make themselves feel a little better about everything. To feel a little better, increase their confidence and just maybe feeling like with the pandemic going on that maybe, they realize you only live once and kind of plan on doing something they have put off for a while,” said Merriman.
Merriman said the top cosmetic procedures she has seen have been botox, fillers and micro-needling facials.
When it comes to surgery, it’s been facelifts and makeovers for mothers.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.