National Geographic photography gifted to Deerfield-Windsor

National Geographic photography gifted to Deerfield-Windsor
"Faces of innocence" on Display at Deerfield-Windsor (Source: WALB)
By Bobby Poitevint | September 1, 2020 at 6:57 AM EDT - Updated September 1 at 6:57 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -National Geographic has come to Albany.

Around 200 prints from photographer Steve McCurry are coming to Deerfield-Windsor School, a gift from Besharat Arts Museum in Atlanta.

The pieces will be displayed throughout the school, and installation is underway.

Phase I includes ’Faces of Innocence.’

D-W alumnus Joe Scherberger
D-W alumnus Joe Scherberger (Source: WALB)

The message behind this phase is “Regardless of the differences in race, color, religion, or language, all humans have the same needs,” said Joe Scherberger, an Advisory Board Member with the Besharat Arts Foundation, who was instrumental in getting the pieces to the school.

“As a Deerfield alumnus, I identified and pursued the opportunity with the folks here at Deerfield to make a gift of this art to the school.”

D-W Fine Arts Chair Noelle Petersen
D-W Fine Arts Chair Noelle Petersen (Source: WALB)

“When it comes to learning, I’m teaching a digital photography course this semester, so having photographic work all throughout the school I think is a wonderful teaching tool,” said Noelle Petersen, Fine Arts Dept. Chair at DeerField Windsor Upper School.

The art work being installed at D-W
The art work being installed at D-W (Source: WALB)

The pieces are supposed to inspire equality.

This part of the 10-year project will give way to Phase II, which will involve landscapes, and Phase III will be the History of Art in paintings.

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.