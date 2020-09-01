Gov. Kemp extends Public Health State of Emergency

GEORGIA (WTOC) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed two executive orders extending the Public Health State of Emergency and existing COVID-19 safety measures on Monday.
The Public Health State of Emergency has been extended until October 10, 2020.
The new Executive Order continues to require social distancing, bans gatherings of more than fifty people unless there is six feet between each person, outlines mandatory criteria for businesses, and requires sheltering in place for those living in long-term care facilities and the medically fragile, among other provisions. The order runs through September 15, 2020.
You can read the Executive Order below:
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.