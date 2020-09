More heat and less rain. Today will be the last day this work week where we will see scattered showers and thunderstorms. That should keep us in the lower to middle 90. Rain chances drop to 20% the rest of the work week. Highs reach the middle to upper 90s by the end of the week. Heat index numbers stew 100-105. Rain chances return this weekend and peak Sunday and Labor Day. That cools highs into the upper 80s.