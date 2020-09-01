Drier and hotter weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Variably cloudy, hot and humid with a few cooling showers and thunderstorms around. Scattered showers likely into early evening otherwise summer-time heat and humidity continues. Rain chances are slim the rest of the week which allows temperatures to rise. High reach mid-upper 90s but it’ll feel much hotter more like 100-105. Mornings rather warm and muggy as lows hold in the mid 70s.
For the weekend, scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely through Labor Day. Summer heat relaxes as highs drop into the low 90s and upper 80s early week.
In the tropics, Tropical Storm Nana formed in the Caribbean and continues west toward South America. Just off the east coast Tropical Storm Omar moving northeast away from the coast over the Atlantic. Neither pose a threat to the U.S. In the far eastern Atlantic two disturbances could merge in the coming days with development possible.
