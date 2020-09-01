Bikers raise money for Crisp boy’s surgery

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - We told you about 8-year-old Everett Pettis’ family’s search for a kidney Friday. On Saturday, a fundraising event was held to help raise money for medical costs.
Part of that event was a motorcycle ride for Everett that drew around 40 cyclists to make the day even more special.
Around $4,000 was raised for his medical costs.
Cory Burch is the President of the Cordele Charter Iron Order Motorcycle Club.
“Everett enjoyed Saturday. He was really excited. The last stop that we had at Lake Shore Grille, he actually rode from there to our final destination on the back of my Vice President’s bike,” Burch said.
A gun raffle and other festivities were a part of Saturday’s event, which kicked off that morning at Evan’s Outdoors in Cordele.
Burch told us they are talking with family about doing another fundraiser for Everett for his birthday in February.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.