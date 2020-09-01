Albany pastors want to get ’Souls to the Polls’ in November

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Pastor’s Coalition is hoping to get ’Souls to the Polls’ this Election Day.
The organization plans to campaign to get as many people registered to vote.
Pastors Vincent Charles and Scott Sanders said it’s their mission to get people from protests to the polls.
The summer of 2020 has been a time of uncertainty and massive social outcry. Protesters have taken to the streets to protest social injustice and police brutality, leaving people with the question; What’s next?
“When you look at the amount of voters that didn’t vote in the past election, even in our local election, you have so many that didn’t vote and you have so many things that didn’t happen that impacts everybody,” said Charles.
While there are plenty of actions to take so voices are heard, pastors from the Albany coalition said one of the most important ways to harness the power of protest is to take that energy to the polls in the 2020 election on Nov. 3.
“We initiate something through our emotions but we don’t finalize things through just good, logical, wise steps closing the deal. Protest without voting makes the protest of none effect,” said Sanders.
The pastors are part of the political action committee and they said voter turnout has decreased over the years.
When it comes down to it, the bulk of elected seats in the country are on the local level, city councils and criminal justice officials have a direct impact on constituents.
“We are wanting to take the energy from those who are protesting about social injustice and not for us to just make noise, but for us to take action,” said Sanders. “And one of the greatest actions that we can take is political action.”
The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 5.
The Albany Pastor’s Coalition said it is on a mission.
“What we are trying to do is get everybody to vote, 100 percent, trying to increase levels, the number of all races, all genders,” said Charles.
