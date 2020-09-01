Albany McDonald’s restaurants raise more than $49K for charities

By WALB News Team | September 1, 2020 at 1:01 PM EDT - Updated September 1 at 1:01 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - McDonald’s restaurants will be donating more than $49,000 for the Ronald McDonald House Chapters (RMHC) in Augusta, Macon, Columbus and Savannah.

The funds were raised during a recent drive-thru challenge held by McDonald’s restaurants in Florida, Georgia, South and North Carolina.

McDonald’s restaurants, including the ones in the Good Life City, engaged in a friendly competition. It was to see who can raise the most donations for RMHC to support their local houses and surpassed their goal and raised $1.23 million across the southeast markets.

