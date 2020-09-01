Albany firefighters’ Fill the Boot campaign looks a little different this year

“Last year, the Albany Fire Department got out with boots and went around to different businesses and places around town, and they were able to collect the money for MDA that way. This year, because of COVID-19, the fire department is not able to do the same thing. So, the Professional Fire Fighters of Albany has teamed up with the fire department to conduct a virtual fill the boot online. So we are really trying to get the word out. All the money still goes to the MDA and even though we can’t be out there like we want to be, this is the best we can do in the situation,” said James Gibney, the president of the PFFA.