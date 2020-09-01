Albany firefighters’ Fill the Boot campaign looks a little different this year

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany firefighters are looking to make a difference in the lives of those with muscular dystrophy, even in the midst of a pandemic.
This year, the Professional Fire Fighters of Albany (PFFA), a labor organization for firefighters in the Albany area, is teaming up with the Albany Fire Department (AFD) to take their annual Fill the Boot fundraiser online.
The goal is to raise $5,000.
The president of the PFFA said that firefighters across the U.S. have been raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) since the 1950′s.
However, the process will be different this year due to social distancing protocols.
“Last year, the Albany Fire Department got out with boots and went around to different businesses and places around town, and they were able to collect the money for MDA that way. This year, because of COVID-19, the fire department is not able to do the same thing. So, the Professional Fire Fighters of Albany has teamed up with the fire department to conduct a virtual fill the boot online. So we are really trying to get the word out. All the money still goes to the MDA and even though we can’t be out there like we want to be, this is the best we can do in the situation,” said James Gibney, the president of the PFFA.
The money raised for the MDA will fund summer camps for kids impacted by the disease and research efforts.
If you would like to donate, you can visit the AFD and PFFA Fill the Boot website.
