Albany doctors give flu shots, expect no shortage

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Doctors want you to get your flu shot early, as flu season is only weeks away, and they don’t see any flu shot shortage this year.
Dr. Derek Heard is the Medical Director for Primary Care with Phoebe Physicians Group. He says, ““I think it is gonna be a good vaccine.”
Also the earlier you get it, Doctor Heard said, the more likely you’ll get immunity when the flu does hit.
They have already given out about 50 shots at his clinic so far this flu season, with a specific shot for 65 and older.
The regular vaccine is expected to arrive sometime this week at their office, but you have to make an appointment before coming by.
“Because we limit the number of people that are in the office at one time but again when you do show up to your doctor and that’s any doctor, not just my office but any doctor, you should make sure that you have a mask and that you’re wearing it because you wanna protect yourself and protect others,” Dr. Heard said.
Albany Internal Medicine has given out around 300-350 flu shots to their patients so far. Patients must not have any COVID-19 symptoms before coming to get your flu shot.
Partner Dr. Charles Kemp said “Assuming that they have none of those symptoms, and don’t have a fever, they can come in and get a flu shot here, just walking in. They don’t need an appointment or anything.”
Dr. Kemp said they are also offering flu shots through a drive-thru on some Saturdays.
They are looking at possibly doing one on September 12th.
