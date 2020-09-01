Albany City Commissioners approve — then suspend — mask mandate

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In a 4-3 decision, Albany City Commissioners passed a citywide mask mandate on Tuesday. But debate over a second reading of the ordinance has put the mandate on hold — for now.
Twelve people signed up to address Albany City Commissioners during Tuesday’s special called virtual meeting.
While the majority were in favor of the mandate, an Albany nurse asked commissioners to vote no.
“I don’t believe that mandate masks will result in compliance. Those that aren’t wearing masks by now will likely not be coerced into doing so. And labeling those that choose not to wear a mask will increase tensions community-wide,” said Holton.
On the other hand, many mandate supporters were church leaders in the Albany area.
Rev. Michael White is a COVID-19 and cancer survivor. He said the mandate would keep people like him safe.
“Mask wearing to me is very important. I too have been devastated by many loss of lives: friends, family, across the state, across the nation. Here’s the thing — the economy can be rebuilt. We can always regain money. But you only have one life,” said White.
After speakers were finished, commissioners discussed the mandate.
Commissioner BJ Fletcher made a motion to table the vote until their next meeting.
That motion failed.
Then, commissioners took a vote.
After the vote was taken, Commissioner Chad Warbington asked if a second reading of the ordinance was necessary since the vote was not unanimous.
Confusion about the proper protocol followed.
“Certain actions require two readings. and I am not a parliamentarian, so I am not an expert on this. But I have learned today, typically, what we do in the city commission meeting is say ‘I offer the ordinance and ask to dispense with second reading,’ and my understanding was unless someone came forward and said, ‘no, I’m going to insist on the second reading,’ then if you proceeded to take the vote, that was a consent that there was no waiver of the second reading,” Bo Dorough, Albany mayor, said.
The city attorney researched the topic and determined a second reading was in order.
“So, going forward in the future, we will have to separately confirm that everyone on the commission would like to waive the second reading,” said Dorough.
The mask mandate is not in effect right now.
Dorough said the Albany City Commission may call a special meeting Thursday for the second reading and another vote.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.