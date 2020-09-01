Albany City Commissioners approve generator purchase to prevent future sewage spills

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sewage spills caused by power outages may soon become a thing of the past in the Good Life City.
In the aftermath of the 2017 January storms and tornadoes, the City of Albany applied for project funding through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP).
One of these projects was to add portable generators at municipal wells and sewer lift stations.
The grant through the HMGP program would help the city purchase four generators and 12 transfer switches.
They will be installed at 11 wells and one lift station.
Paul Forgey, director of planning and development services, said these generators will help to prevent future sewage spills power failures cause at lift stations.
“The purpose of the generators, of course, is to supply back up power in times of emergency when the power goes off. These could be deployed quickly when the power is down and keep them from causing problems in the community,” said Forgey.
The total project cost is $517,392.
Some $77,609 of that money will come from the city.
Funding will be split between water and sewage funds.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.