VSU enrollment spikes amid pandemic

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Fall enrollment numbers at Valdosta State University are on the rise despite the pandemic.
Fall 2020 freshman class is a record-breaker for VSU with 2,687 students.
Test scores were waived for enrollment but officials don’t think that played a role.
VSU officials said they owe the success to their marketing efforts and word-of-mouth.
Director of Admissions Ryan Hogan said building a connection with students was one of the benefits of recruiting during a pandemic since there were less distractions.
”They are attached to their phones so if we call them and say “hey Melissa, looks like you haven’t registered for orientation yet, I want to talk to you about who we are at Valdosta State.’ We were able to have that quality 101 conversations with the student,” said Hogan.
The total enrollment for fall 2020 is more than 12,500 students.
That’s the most Valdosta State has seen in the last eight years.
