Valdosta nightclub employee recalls shooting that left 19-year-old dead

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) says several dozen people were there when a man was shot and killed outside a Valdosta nightclub.
WALB spoke to an employee from the club, who wanted to remain anonymous.
He said it was a typical Saturday night, but a little more crowded than usual.
When it was closing time, that’s when things took a turn.
“A dude ran in with blood on his shirt and I remember my partner was outside and the dude told me someone outside got shot,” said the employee.
The Vibez’ employee said he was helping escort people out of the club.
His co-worker was doing the same but in the parking lot. Then all of a sudden, the employee said people ran back inside saying someone got shot.
He looked outside and saw police.
His coworker then told him what happened.
“A boy next to him got hit, and he ducked to the ground but my partner didn’t know the boy got hit, because when he heard the gun being cocked and the boy got shot, he just ducked down. He crawled to him and asked is he was okay and said someone flipped the boy over,” the employee said.
Valdosta Police Department identified Johnnie Malachi, 19, as the victim.
Lowndes County’s Coroner Austin Fiveash said Malachi was shot in the head.
The coroner said a second autopsy was done Monday morning to gain more insight and evidence that could help law enforcement .
Police said there were about 75 to 80 people in the parking lot when it happened. Officers said those people left the area while they were giving the victim aid.
If you have any information regarding the shooting, you’re urged to call VPD’s Bureau of Investigations at (229) 293-3145 or the tip line at (229) 293-3091. You can remain anonymous.
