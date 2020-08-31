Tip leads Lanier Co. deputies to meth bust

LAKELAND, Ga. (WALB) - Over the weekend, the Lanier County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that led to a high-speed chase and more than two pounds of methamphetamine, according to a Facebook post by Lanier County Sheriff Nick Norton.
The post states that Norton and investigators received a tip that a man would be traveling to Atlanta to get a large amount of meth.
The sheriff’s office arranged for the vehicle to be watched as it traveled to Atlanta and returned to Lanier County, the sheriff reported.
Once the vehicle returned to the area, the post says deputies attempted to make a traffic stop, however, the driver fled from deputies.
While following the vehicle, the sheriff said they reached speeds of up to 120 mph for several miles before the vehicle stopped on Highway 64 in Atkinson County.
The post said the driver was identified as Dennis Thompson, who was arrested.
There was also a passenger, a woman who the sheriff said began to show signs of a seizure and was taken by EMS to be treated.
When searching the vehicle, the sheriff said there was a “black bag hanging from the rear passenger window, half inside and half outside the vehicle in a very unsuccessful attempt to throw it from the vehicle during the chase,” which was secured by the deputies.
The post said the bag had 2.1 pounds of meth inside that had a street value of $55,000.
The Lanier County Sheriff’s Office said this case is still active and that more suspects could be identified and charged.
