Thomasville Habitat for Humanity makes progress since pandemic

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - In just a few months, Habitat for Humanity in Thomasville made great progress in helping their community.
In just 90 days, CEO Rich Massa said they’ve completed and closed on two houses.
And they’re about to close on a third house in the next two weeks.
“By the end of the calendar year, we hope to have at least another three homes completed by then, so that’d be a total of five,” said Massa.
Hard at work since becoming the CEO earlier this year, Massa said they’re now partnering with the city, taking their good work even further and creating more affordable housing in the area.
“We’ve met with Ken Thompson and a couple of other key leadership roles in the city and discussing how Habitat can now be a part of the bigger vision of what they’re trying to do,” said Massa.
Despite limiting the amount volunteers because of COVID-19, which Massa said is a crucial part of their organization, they’ve been able to pivot.
Like most businesses, they’ve used other resources to continue finishing their work around the city and county.
“Unfortunately, there’s a huge need in Thomas County and the surrounding counties. It’s time for Habitat to kind of step in,” said Massa.
Massa said while they will always keep their roots in Thomasville, the organization has people contacting them from surrounding counties, as they work to increase their service area.
He said between the board of directors, the city, staff and multiple partners, they’ve been able to get a lot done in a short amount of time.
“I am extremely proud of this team, I’m proud of this board. We are looking forward to the future. The goal is to move the ball forward. With everything going on, I think this is a time for habitat to shine,” said Massa.
