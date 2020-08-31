Students, parents concerned after shooting near ASU campus

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University (ASU) students and their parents said they are concerned after a shooting near the campus over the weekend.
News broke early Saturday morning that a woman who attends the school was shot not far from campus.
Students told WALB News 10 they were scared during the shooting.
According to a statement from Albany State University, police responded to the scene at Sandhill Apartments after gunfire erupted. A large crowd had gathered in the parking lot and a male suspect opened fire, hitting a female student.
A student who was at the scene when the shooting took place said that she feared for her life and ran to a nearby bush to take cover. She went on to say the gunfire went on for about 15 minutes.
Several parents commented on ASU’s statement regarding the shooting.
“I am a parent of a freshman. In a two-week time frame, this is the second call I have received after 3 a.m. from ASU police about a shooting. I thank God everyone is OK, but I am thinking about withdrawing my child,” a mother of a student said. “I am scared to death for my child.”
“This is the second incident since school started and I am a very concerned parent,” another parent said.
“My heart sank when I received the text,” a parent of a freshman said.
A senior, who has attended ASU for years, said since he has been enrolled, several shootings have taken place. He said he was often in fear for his safety.
WALB News 10 has reached out to the ASU chief of police and we have yet to hear back. The Albany Police Department is investigating the shooting.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the ASU Police Department at (229) 430-4711.
