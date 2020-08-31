Drier and hotter

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue into early evening. Otherwise mostly cloudy, warm and humid. More rain tomorrow however chances ease and highs rise into the mid 90s midweek. Not completely dry as your typical summer-time variety of showers and thunderstorms pop-up each afternoon.
In the tropics several disturbances with none a threat at least for now across the lower 48. Tropical Depression Fifteen formed just off the southeast coast with max winds 35mph. The depression will likely become a tropical storm overnight as it tracks NE over the open waters. In the far eastern Atlantic there’s a disturbance that bear watching in the coming days.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.