Dozens of Crisp Academy students quarantined after student tests positive for COVID-19

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Crisp Academy quarantined approximately 40 students (about 14% of the student body) after a student received a positive COVID-19 test result.
Most of the students quarantined are seniors and juniors.
Crisp Academy also canceled its season-opening football game. It was supposed to be Friday night against Covenant.
Tuesday’s softball games are also canceled.
Headmaster Tim Hathcock said the students impacted have been contacted.
Officials said no one has shown any illness or symptoms.
The students who were impacted will now do virtual learning until their quarantine time is completed.
