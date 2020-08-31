Columbus artist paints portrait of Breonna Taylor for cover of ‘Vanity Fair’

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus artist’s work is gaining national attention after her portrait of Breonna Taylor is gracing the cover of ’Vanity Fair.’
Artist Amy Sherald first gained national attention when she was commissioned to paint the official National Portrait Gallery portrait of former First Lady Michelle Obama.
Sherald, who was born in Columbus and attended art school at Clark Atlanta University, was chosen in late 2017 to paint the official portrait of Mrs. Obama.
Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by police officers in Louisville, Ky. in March. She was shot eight times in her apartment after officers stormed in using a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation.
In an article for the ’Vanity Fair’ issue with Taylor on the cover, Sherald described Taylor as an “American girl, she is a sister, a daughter, and a hard worker. Those are the kinds of people that I am drawn towards.”
Taylor’s cover and Sherald’s article on the painting is featured in the September 2020 issue of ’Vanity Fair.’
